Facebook, Dick Clark Productions Team Up For AMA Pre-Show
Dick Clark Productions is partnering with Facebook to support the 2009 American Music Awards with a live digital pre-show, the production company announced Wednesday. The show, "Facebook @ the AMAs," will promote the event and the artists participating in it. The pre-show will air on the "Celebs on Facebook" page prior to the broadcast on ABC Nov. 22.
The application will be powered by live Internet broadcast platform Ustream. The pre-show will allow Facebook users to submit questions to hosts who will ask artists on the red carpet. Also participating will be the "Coke Correspondent," the winner of a national competition to become an AMA red carpet host.
The pre-show stream will begin at 6 p.m. EST the night of the awards. The AMAs themselves air from 8-11 EST on ABC.
