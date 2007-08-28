Facebook Adds Video Channel Lineup
Facebook is integrating Internet video aggregator Pyro.TV into its online user profiles.
Members will be able to create personalized online video lineups or upload their own videos and create a My Channel lineup that others can tune to.
Pyro.TV includes "constantly refreshed" content from ABC, NBC, CNN, and Comedy Central, as well as numerous other online sources.
Facebook claims more than 24 million users.
