Face-Lifts and Firefighters

FX's summertime originals continued to pull in strong ratings this week.

Plastic surgery drama Nip/Tuck attracted 3.7 million viewers on July 27. After six episodes, the series is averaging 3.4 million viewers in its second season.

Freshman firefighter drama Rescue Me pulled in 3.1 million viewers for its second episode July 28, down from a stellar debut July 21, when 4.1 million viewers tuned in.