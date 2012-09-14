Fabacher Named WGCL Atlanta GM

Trey Fabacher, general manager at CBS-owned WWJ-WKBD Detroit,

has been named vice president and general manager of Meredith's WGCL Atlanta,

along with Turner Broadcasting's WPCH, which WGCL manages.





He succeeds Kirk Black, who resigned suddenly in May.





"Trey has established a tremendous track record of

sales and programming leadership in large broadcasting markets across the

country," said Meredith Local Media Group President Paul Karpowicz. "His

extensive experience and innovative ideas make him the perfect person to run

our growing CBS Atlanta franchise."





Fabacher's general manager stints also include KSTW Seattle,

and he was station manager of WCCO Minneapolis.





"CBS Atlanta is already well-positioned in the

competitive Atlanta market, but also holds tremendous growth potential,"

Fabacher said. "I'm very excited about the opportunity to build on what

Meredith has established."