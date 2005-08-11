Eye's Got a Secret

After a one-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to CBS this fall.

CBS aired the scantily clad supermodel parade in 2002 and 2003 after ABC aired the first show in 2001.

Last year, the retailer decided against producing a show, which costs as much as $10 million to produce.

"We’d always intended to bring the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back," said Victoria’s Secret spokesperson Monica Mitro.

The show was also an annual target for activist groups due to its content, and has come under FCC investigation on multiple occasions.

Complaints against the 2002 show were included when Viacom paid the FCC a reported $3.5 million to settle all outstanding indecency complaints in 2004, but those complaints would have likely been denied, since the FCC had already said the show wasn't offensive in response to complaints filed when it was on ABC.

The company says it will not scale back the show’s content. "Victoria’s Secret has to stand for sexy," Mitro said. "We will make it as sexy as we always have. But of course, we don’t want to jeopardize our reputation or that of CBS."



While CBS is planning on airing the special in late November or early December, it has not been well-supported by viewers, with total audience steadily dropping from 12.3 million in 2001 to 10.5 million in 2002 (against ABC’s Bachelor finale) to 9.4 million in 2003.

According to CBS, the behind-the-scenes special will be taped in New York City at the Lexington Avenue Armory.