Eyemark nets uplinker award

Syndicated program distributor Eyemark Video Services has received the "Uplinker of the Year" Gold Award from satellite operator Loral Skynet. Eyemark was one of 10 companies recognized with the award, which is given for 1,001 or more error-free satellite transmissions.

Eyemark, a unit of CBS, delivers 520 hours of syndicated programming each month from CBS Productions, King World, Tribune, Studios USA and other syndicators, including Wheel of Fortune, Martha Stewart Living, Jerry Springer and Earth: Final Conflict.