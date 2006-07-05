Eye Network Is No. 1 on the 4th

On a night when much of America was out celebrating the July 4 holiday, CBS’ night of reruns gave the Eye network No. 1 status in the key 18-49 demo, with a 1.8 rating/6 share according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate numbers.

One of only two first-run shows of the night was an episode of NBC’s Treasure Hunters, which did beat CBS’ sitcom reruns in the 9-10 time slot (1.8/6 to 1.6/5) and tied with the second half of the movie Mr. Deeds on Fox. The other original show was ABC’s How To Get the Guy (1.2/4), which was beaten from 10-11 by reruns of CBS’ CSI: Miami ( 2.2/7) and NBC’s Medium (1.3/4).

Fox was second for the night with a 1.7/6, ABC was third with a 1.6/6 and NBC came in at No. 4 with a 1.4/5.

UPN and The WB, both of which are counting down to their final days, brought up the rear with an 0.7/2 and 0.5/2, respectively.