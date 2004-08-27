Eye for Fashion
By Staff
CBS will air a new reality series featuring fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger that relocates 16 would-be designers to a SoHo loft, then lets them compete to “win” their own collection under the Hilfiger label.
Hilfiger and “style council” will judge the winner in the 13-week series, planned for mid-season.
The show, tentatively called The Cut, is produced by Lion’s Gate Television and Pigrim Films.
A guide to the full monte of reality shows will be available in the Aug. 30 issue of B&C.
