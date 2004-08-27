Eye for Fashion

CBS will air a new reality series featuring fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger that relocates 16 would-be designers to a SoHo loft, then lets them compete to “win” their own collection under the Hilfiger label.

Hilfiger and “style council” will judge the winner in the 13-week series, planned for mid-season.

The show, tentatively called The Cut, is produced by Lion’s Gate Television and Pigrim Films.

