Eye For an Eye Renewed for Fourth Season
By Jim Benson
Syndicator Atlas Worldwide, the only independent with a court strip, Eye for an Eye, has renewed itfor a fourth season.
The show appears on stations belonging to Tribune, Sinclair, Raycom, Viacom, Lin, Clear Channel, Belo, ACME, Equity, Hearst-Argyle, Weigel, Meredith, Barrington, Roberts Communications, Granite, Hubbard, Shooting Star, Emmis, Entravision, Media General, Winston and Scripps.
Additionally, Atlas has acquired distribution rights to Acapulco H.E.A.T. and Tarzan.
