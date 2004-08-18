Eye on Diversity

CBS is sponsoring its second African-American talent showcase Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.

The showcase is in association with The Robey Theatre company, SAG and AFTRA. Ben Guillory, Robey's producing artistic director, will direct.

CBS executives and casting directors from the network's prime time and daytime shows will attend, as well as casting directors from production companies that produce shows for CBS.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 27. Headshots and resumes should be sent to AFTRA, Attn: Jean Frost, 5757 Wilshire Blvd., 9th Floor, Los Angeles, Calif. 90036.

