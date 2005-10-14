The Eye Aces Thursday

CBS’ powerhouse Thursday night lineup won last night’s race for 18-to-49-year-old viewers.

The network finished with an average 7.8 rating/20 share in prime time in advertisers’ coveted demo, according to Nielsen national ratings for Oct. 13.

CBS’ Thursday trifeca made a clean sweep of all three hours of prime time. CSI raked in a 10.0/25 rating from 9-10 p.m. Without a Trace (6.7/18) held off NBC’s ER (6.1/16) from 10-11 p.m. Survivor aced the 8 o’clock hour, earning a 6.6/18 that doubled the performance of its closest competitor, NBC’s Will & Grace (3.6/10).

NBC finished second on the night, averaging a 4.7/12 in prime time. The Apprentice scored a 4.6/11 from 9-10 p.m.

At 8 p.m., NBC’s Joey (2.9/9) topped UPN’s Everybody Hates Chris (2.5/7), though the Chris Rock-inspired comedy had its best 18-49 performance since it premiered on Sept. 22.

Fox’s three-hour coverage of game two of the Astros-Cardinals National League Championship Series averaged 2.8/8, putting the network in third place.

The WB rode the steady Smallville (2.5/7) to beat ABC’s stagnant Thursday night lineup. Averaging 2.1/5 on the night, The WB squeaked by ABC’s 2.1/5.

The Alphabet's Thursday night slate continued its slide, with Alias (2.3/6) at 8; Night Stalker (2.0/5) at 9; and Primetime (1.5/4) at 10.

Chris was strong, but UPN was at the bottom of last night’s heap, averaging 1.7/5.