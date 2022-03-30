Extreme Reach Hires Patrick O’Donoghue as VP, Business Affairs, East

Extreme Reach said it hard Patrick O’Donoghue as VP of business affairs, east, a new position.

O’Donoghue, most recently director of business affairs at ad agency Wieden + Kennedy in New York, will serve as a subject matter expert for the Extreme Reach sales staff and establish a program for internal training and development for talent and business affairs team members.

He will report to chief client officer Patrick Hanavan.

“Patrick’s depth of experience in Business Affairs, his strong legal background and his skills in team building and management, make him an excellent fit for this role,” said Hanavan. “Having been a client of ER’s for many years, he knows us well and shares our foundational commitment to world-class customer service.”

Before his eight years at W+K he served as director of business affairs for Ogilvy & Mather in New York.

“I’ve been a long-time client of ER’s and have great respect for the expertise of the Talent and Business Affairs teams and the company’s one-of-a-kind creative asset management platform that has been a game changer for major brands and agencies,” said O’Donoghue. “I’ve seen first hand the importance of a technology platform that fully integrates talent and rights data with a brand’s creative assets. I look forward to learning from this excellent team and doing great work together."■