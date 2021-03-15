Extreme Reach Gets TAG Anti-Fraud Seal

Extreme Reach said it has been awarded the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal by the Trustworthy Accountability Group.

TAG is among the industry outfits looking to prevent fraud at a time when the fast-growing volume of ad dollars flowing into connected TV is attracting schemes to fraudulently divert spending.

“As technology evolves, bad actors become more sophisticated and harder to identify and catch,” said Dan Brackett, chief technology officer of Extreme Reach. “We’re proud to achieve this certification from TAG, which is a recognition of ER’s ongoing work to stay ahead of invalid activity in the digital video ecosystem. Where viewers go, fraud unfortunately follows and it’s incumbent on all of us to help keep the ecosystem safe for advertisers, publishers and viewers alike.

Extreme Reach said its AdBridge platform was built to safely steward creative video assets from ideation all the way through campaign launch, using proprietary measurements to monitor and work against invalid traffic

“We’re pleased to award Extreme Reach with the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. “By working with TAG on these issues, Extreme Reach is helping raise the bar for the industry in adopting rigorous anti-fraud standards. Fraud continues to be a problem within the advertising landscape, and collaborative efforts with leaders like Extreme Reach are helping the industry monitor and act on fraudulent activity, especially in the growing CTV space.”