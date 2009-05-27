‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Wins NABEF Service to American Leadership Award

The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation is giving its Service To American Leadership Award to ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

For six years, the talented team of workers at Extreme Makeover: Home Edition has changed the lives of families in communities throughout the United States," said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander in announcing the award. "The NAB Education Foundation is proud to present the Leadership Award to such an important community-focused program."

The award, which will be handed out June 8 at a banquet in Washington, is for "extraordinary public service."