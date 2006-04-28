Extra!: Rosie Returning

Rosie O’Donnell is expected to be named as the replacement for Meredith Vieira on The View during ABC’s airing of Friday night's Daytime Emmy Awards.

An ABC spokesperson said an announcement regarding The View will be a part of the daytime kudos show, but declined to confirm reports that O’Donnell will be returning to daytime television. ABC's Barbara Walters will make the announcement during the telecast.

Telepictures’ syndicated entertainment news magazine Extra was the first to report O’Donnell would take over for Vieira, who departs to replace Katie Couric on NBC’s Today.