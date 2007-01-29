Extra Renewed Through 2010

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution (WBDTD) is renewing Telepictures Productions' veteran syndicated entertainment newsmagazine Extra through the 2009-10 season.

The show, in its 13th season, has been cleared in more than 95% of the country, including NBC stations in New York (WNBC), Los Angeles (KNBC) and Chicago (WMAQ). The series has also been renewed on NBC stations in Philadelphia (WCAU), San Francisco/San Jose (KNTV), Dallas (KXAS), Miami (WTVJ) and Hartford, Conn. (WVIT).

Co-hosts Dayna Devon and Mark McGrath senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey will all remain with the show, having signed new multi-year deals. Extra also recently added Dancing With the Stars contestant Mario Lopez as a weekend anchor.

Season to date, the show is averaging a 2.2 national household rating and a 1.4 in the show's target women 25-54 demographic. Extra will have increased competition in the category next year. It will come from inside its own corporate family as Warner Bros. rolls out the strip version of the AOL's TMZ Website.