EXTRA! HBO Forms 1st Comedy Team

In their first joint production venture on a comedy series, Home Box Office and the British Broadcasting Crop. will co-produce EXTRAS, a new comedy from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, co-producers of the BBC’s The Office.

Six episodes are in production to debut on BBC TWO this summer and on HBO at a yet-unconfirmed date. The deal was brokered by BBC Worldwide Americas.

Gervais will star as a wannabe actor who can’t land a big gig after leaving his day job. Actors slated for cameos include Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Stiller, Kate Winslet, and Patrick Stewart. Merchant stars as the agent for Gervais’s character, Andy Millman.

Gervais and Merchant will write the series and Jon Plowman, head of Comedy Entertainment, BBC, will executive produce.

HBO and the BBC have previously partnered to co-produce 13-episode period epic, Rome, slated for this fall, and HBO Films Dirty War and The Gathering Storm.