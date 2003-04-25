Extra : Gibbons out during May

Is Leeza Gibbons out as host of Extra? The answer is yes, at least for

May.

But Warner Bros. officials denied that she has been axed. They said Gibbons

-- who has cut back on her hosting chores for the show, anchoring only the

sweeps telecasts for about the past year -- asked to not have to host the show

in May.

Gibbons has been very involved in charitable causes, especially those having

to do with Alzheimer's disease, which her mom was diagnosed with.

In fact, according to reports, she is scheduled to be in Miami this weekend

for an invitation-only reception to announce her foundation's new campaign

against the disease.

Warner Bros. has freed her from hosting all but the sweeps shows up to now. A

Warner Bros. spokesman said the company and Gibbons would sit down this summer

to discuss her future role. The spokesman wouldn't confirm it, but sources said

her current contract expires at around that time.

Meanwhile, speculation immediately arose that if Gibbons doesn't reup with

Warner Bros., she'd be a prime candidate for Paramount Television's new

Insider magazine, set to bow in fall 2004.

"She'd have to be considered a presold candidate," one TV watcher said, given

her previous background as weekend anchor at Entertainment Tonight, from

which Insider is being spun off.