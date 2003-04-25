Extra : Gibbons out during May
Is Leeza Gibbons out as host of Extra? The answer is yes, at least for
May.
But Warner Bros. officials denied that she has been axed. They said Gibbons
-- who has cut back on her hosting chores for the show, anchoring only the
sweeps telecasts for about the past year -- asked to not have to host the show
in May.
Gibbons has been very involved in charitable causes, especially those having
to do with Alzheimer's disease, which her mom was diagnosed with.
In fact, according to reports, she is scheduled to be in Miami this weekend
for an invitation-only reception to announce her foundation's new campaign
against the disease.
Warner Bros. has freed her from hosting all but the sweeps shows up to now. A
Warner Bros. spokesman said the company and Gibbons would sit down this summer
to discuss her future role. The spokesman wouldn't confirm it, but sources said
her current contract expires at around that time.
Meanwhile, speculation immediately arose that if Gibbons doesn't reup with
Warner Bros., she'd be a prime candidate for Paramount Television's new
Insider magazine, set to bow in fall 2004.
"She'd have to be considered a presold candidate," one TV watcher said, given
her previous background as weekend anchor at Entertainment Tonight, from
which Insider is being spun off.
