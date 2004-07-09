Explorer Returns Home

Much-traveled cable series National Geographic Explorer is moving again, this time to a home that fits it like a glove.

The documentary series, which most recently aired under the title Ultimate Explorer on MSNBC, is moving to the National Geographic Channel next fall. Not surprisingly, it will get its old name back.



Explorer first aired on Nickelodeon in 1985, moved to TBS the next year, then to CNBC in 1999 and co-owned MSNBC in 2001.

The series received eight news and documentary Emmy nominations last week, most of any show.