Experian Identity and Audiences Integrated Into Samsung’s DSP

Samsung Ads said it made a deal with Experian to integrate Experian’s identity and syndicated audiences into Samsung’s demand-side platform.

The combination of Samsung’s data and scale with Experian’s insightswill maximize the reach, effectiveness and efficiency of ad campaigns, the companies said.

“Navigating the dynamic landscape of digital advertising requires innovative solutions and strategic collaborations. This partnership with Samsung Ads exemplifies our commitment to empowering advertisers with data-driven insights that reach and resonate with audiences," said Chris Feo, SVP of Sales and Partnerships for Marketing Services at Experian. "With Experian Marketing Data directly accessible within the Samsung DSP, advertisers are equipped to orchestrate campaigns with unprecedented precision and impact, marking a significant stride in personalized advertising."

The Samsung DSP enables brands to take advantage of data-driven targeting, contextual targeting and addressable TV across screens.

“The new partnership between Experian and Samsung Ads is an exciting development for advertisers as they look to maximize the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. With hands-on access to Experian’s identity solution and audiences directly within our platform, Samsung DSP, advertisers can now better address their most important audiences on the screens they use most,” said Alex Boras, Platform Lead at Samsung DSP.

Samsung Ads said working with Experian data in its DSP offers ease of use, a rich data set based on 128 million households and 750 million hashed emails, 5,000 data attributes and 2,400 ready-to-use audience on integrated platforms.

The benefits for brands include enhanced audience targeting, ad spend optimization, improved attribution and brand safety.