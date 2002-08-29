Expanded news in Providence

LIN Television Corp.'s hometown station, WPRI-TV Providence, R.I., will expand

its local morning newscast from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Sept. 9. Its

Fox duopoly sister station, WNAC-TV, went from a half-hour to an hour last month.

News director Gary Brown believes the station raised its local profile

with its daily 4:30 p.m. reports on the trial of longtime Providence Mayor Buddy

Cianci -- arguably the biggest local trial since the Klaus von Bulow murder

trial.

Although the daily updates did not do as well as the People's Court

syndicated show it replaced, they helped to boost ratings for the evening news that

followed, Brown said.

The expanded newscasts have meant about 10 new hires, including meteorologist

Steve Cascione from WLNE(TV) New Bedford, Mass., who will have to sit out a

noncompete clause in his contract, and Pamela Watts, who comes from NPR

station WRNI(AM) Providence and had been a popular anchor previously at

WLNE(TV).