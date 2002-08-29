Expanded news in Providence
LIN Television Corp.'s hometown station, WPRI-TV Providence, R.I., will expand
its local morning newscast from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. beginning Sept. 9. Its
Fox duopoly sister station, WNAC-TV, went from a half-hour to an hour last month.
News director Gary Brown believes the station raised its local profile
with its daily 4:30 p.m. reports on the trial of longtime Providence Mayor Buddy
Cianci -- arguably the biggest local trial since the Klaus von Bulow murder
trial.
Although the daily updates did not do as well as the People's Court
syndicated show it replaced, they helped to boost ratings for the evening news that
followed, Brown said.
The expanded newscasts have meant about 10 new hires, including meteorologist
Steve Cascione from WLNE(TV) New Bedford, Mass., who will have to sit out a
noncompete clause in his contract, and Pamela Watts, who comes from NPR
station WRNI(AM) Providence and had been a popular anchor previously at
WLNE(TV).
