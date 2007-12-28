ExerciseTV, Coca-Cola Ink Sponsorship Deal

Video-on-demand network ExerciseTV reached a two-year sponsorship agreement with Coca-Cola North America.

The VOD service focused on fitness, sports training and motivational programming and the beverage company will team up on original programming that will integrate beverage-brand messages and product functional attributes, the two parties said.

Customized Coca-Cola brand-message integration, product placement and signage will also be featured on existing ExerciseTV original and acquired programming. And the beverage company’s MyCokeRewards.com will host exclusive content.

ExerciseTV is currently available in more than 23 million homes served by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and Bresnan Communications.

“Coca-Cola continues to make great strides in educating the public about the importance of exercise and how its broad range of products can benefit health-conscious consumers," said Jake Steinfeld, founder of ExerciseTV and founder and CEO of Body by Jake Global, in a statement.

"Our partnership with Coca-Cola blends ExerciseTV's expertise in the fitness field with Coke's incredible marketing, and the final result is fun, entertaining and integrated programming that will help consumers achieve their fitness goals,” he added.