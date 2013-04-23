Executive Changes Atop Cox Enterprises

John Dyer, executive VP and CFO at Cox Enterprises, will

become president and CEO when Jimmy Hayes retires in April 2014. Doug Franklin

has been named executive VP and CFO of Cox Enterprises, and Bill Hoffman has

been named president of Cox Media Group.





Hayes has 33 years in at Cox, and was named president and

CEO in 2008. Following his retirement, he will continue serving on the Cox

Enterprises board.





"Jimmy has led an impressive career at Cox, and I

consider it a privilege having worked alongside him for so many years,"

said Jim Kennedy, chairman of Cox Enterprises. "I thank Jimmy for his

loyalty and service to Cox, and am delighted to work with him over the next 12

months to carefully and thoughtfully transition Cox's next senior leadership

team."





Effective May 1, Dyer will become chief operating officer of

Cox Enterprises, and will succeed Hayes as Enterprises chief next spring.

"John is a seasoned Cox leader with deep and rich experience in both

finance and operations," said Kennedy. "His commitment to the Cox

culture, coupled with his pursuit of excellence makes him the perfect choice to

succeed Jimmy."





Doug Franklin, president of Cox Media Group, will succeed

Dyer as executive VP and CFO of Cox Enterprises May 1. "Doug has spent his

entire career with Cox and will make a great addition to the Cox Enterprises

senior leadership team," continued Kennedy. "His extensive experience

in both finance and operations is the ideal background for this role, and the

skills he's honed for the past three decades will serve him well as he makes

his transition."





Succeeding Franklin as president of Cox Media Group (CMG)

will be Bill Hoffman, who currently serves as executive VP at CMG. "Bill

is a talented, senior executive who will provide strong leadership, continuity

and direction," Kennedy added. "His innate understanding of the

integration of broadcast, print and digital media will help ensure Cox outlets

maintain their enviable rankings in a highly-competitive media landscape."





Prior to becoming executive VP, Hoffman was vice

president and general manager of Cox-owned WSB Atlanta. He joined Cox in 1979

as an account representative at TeleRep.