Executive Changes Atop Cox Enterprises
John Dyer, executive VP and CFO at Cox Enterprises, will
become president and CEO when Jimmy Hayes retires in April 2014. Doug Franklin
has been named executive VP and CFO of Cox Enterprises, and Bill Hoffman has
been named president of Cox Media Group.
Hayes has 33 years in at Cox, and was named president and
CEO in 2008. Following his retirement, he will continue serving on the Cox
Enterprises board.
"Jimmy has led an impressive career at Cox, and I
consider it a privilege having worked alongside him for so many years,"
said Jim Kennedy, chairman of Cox Enterprises. "I thank Jimmy for his
loyalty and service to Cox, and am delighted to work with him over the next 12
months to carefully and thoughtfully transition Cox's next senior leadership
team."
Effective May 1, Dyer will become chief operating officer of
Cox Enterprises, and will succeed Hayes as Enterprises chief next spring.
"John is a seasoned Cox leader with deep and rich experience in both
finance and operations," said Kennedy. "His commitment to the Cox
culture, coupled with his pursuit of excellence makes him the perfect choice to
succeed Jimmy."
Doug Franklin, president of Cox Media Group, will succeed
Dyer as executive VP and CFO of Cox Enterprises May 1. "Doug has spent his
entire career with Cox and will make a great addition to the Cox Enterprises
senior leadership team," continued Kennedy. "His extensive experience
in both finance and operations is the ideal background for this role, and the
skills he's honed for the past three decades will serve him well as he makes
his transition."
Succeeding Franklin as president of Cox Media Group (CMG)
will be Bill Hoffman, who currently serves as executive VP at CMG. "Bill
is a talented, senior executive who will provide strong leadership, continuity
and direction," Kennedy added. "His innate understanding of the
integration of broadcast, print and digital media will help ensure Cox outlets
maintain their enviable rankings in a highly-competitive media landscape."
Prior to becoming executive VP, Hoffman was vice
president and general manager of Cox-owned WSB Atlanta. He joined Cox in 1979
as an account representative at TeleRep.
