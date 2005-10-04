Exec Upped to GM at Spike

Spike upped Kevin Kay to a new position as General Manager/executive VP.

Kay, executive VP, programming and production since January 2003, will now oversee the network's East Coast operations including marketing, research, production and online endeavors. In his time at the male-oriented network, he has overseen original series including The Ultimate Fighter. Before joining Spike, he served as executive VP, production and original series development for Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite and TV Land.

Spike, an MTV Network, averaged 1.65 million total viewers in prime third quarter.