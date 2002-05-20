Exec named for Rhea talker
Veteran television producer Bridget Potter has been named executive producer of The Caroline Rhea Show, the talk/variety show that's being distributed
in first-run syndication next fall by Warner Bros. Domestic Television
Distribution.
The former NBC Entertainment and Home Box Office programming executive presided over NBC
East Coast shows Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Conan
O'Brien.
She was head of original programming at HBO for more than a decade.
In between her NBC and HBO stints, she developed the Emmy Award-winning From the
Earth to the Moon, and she was a supervising producer on Oz, the acclaimed
HBO series.
