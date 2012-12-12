Exclusive: WWJ Detroit Scrapping Morning News

CBS-owned WWJ Detroit is scrapping its First Forecast

Mornings newscast, a two-hour show that debuted in May 2009. The program,

which initially featured headlines from the Detroit Free Press, billed itself

as "an ongoing report of current and forecasted weather as well as the

most current conditions on area roads."

The last day of the program is Dec. 28. A CBS spokesperson

said a small number of layoffs would result.

WWJ, which dropped traditional newscasts at the end of 2002,

will continue to feature weather updates at 5 and 11 p.m., and a public affairs

show on weekends. Said CBS in a statement:

"WWJ remains committed to local programming where it

makes sense."

WWJ will fill the slot with CBS network news 5-6 a.m. and Dr. Phil

6-7a.m.

CBS also owns CW-aligned WKBD in DMA No. 11. Tom Canedo came

on board as GM in October.

WWJ took over the CBS affiliation in 1994 after WJBK went

with Fox.