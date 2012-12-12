Exclusive: WWJ Detroit Scrapping Morning News
CBS-owned WWJ Detroit is scrapping its First Forecast
Mornings newscast, a two-hour show that debuted in May 2009. The program,
which initially featured headlines from the Detroit Free Press, billed itself
as "an ongoing report of current and forecasted weather as well as the
most current conditions on area roads."
The last day of the program is Dec. 28. A CBS spokesperson
said a small number of layoffs would result.
WWJ, which dropped traditional newscasts at the end of 2002,
will continue to feature weather updates at 5 and 11 p.m., and a public affairs
show on weekends. Said CBS in a statement:
"WWJ remains committed to local programming where it
makes sense."
WWJ will fill the slot with CBS network news 5-6 a.m. and Dr. Phil
6-7a.m.
CBS also owns CW-aligned WKBD in DMA No. 11. Tom Canedo came
on board as GM in October.
WWJ took over the CBS affiliation in 1994 after WJBK went
with Fox.
