Exclusive: WNBC Splits From LNS Share in NY

Four years after the Local News Service (LNS) content share

between NBC and Fox debuted in Philadelphia, NBC took another step to unwind

itself from the arrangement by telling Fox it was splitting from the New York

LNS. WNBC credited increased resources from parent Comcast in its decision to

part ways with LNS partner WNYW; the official departure date is to be

determined.





"The move away from LNS is instrumental in our ability

to become even more independent, localized and differentiated in our story

telling," WNBC said in a statement. "In the past year and a half,

there have been significant investments made in our news operation including

the hiring of additional reporters and photographers, expansion of our news

product and obtaining our own dedicated helicopter. These major changes enable

us to deliver even more unique stories to our viewers, who rely on us for the

most up-to-date and accurate news and information every day."





Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy and his then-NBC

counterpart John Wallace said in late 2008 that LNS would focus on

"non-enterprise stories," freeing up station staffers to chase down

in-depth signature reportage.





After the Philadelphia debut, Fox and NBC started LNS

bureaus in Chicago, Dallas and other common markets. The New York video pool,

featuring WNBC, WNYW, WCBS and WPIX, went live in June 2009.



NBC allows station management to decide whether LNS works for them. Late last

year, WCAU Philadelphia exited LNS and debuted its own helicopter.





Owned stations from Fox and NBC continue to pool video in

Dallas and Chicago.





Fox did not comment on NBC's decision at presstime.





Sharing daybook content among stations became common after

the Fox-NBC debut, general managers saying it was a way to save significant

cost with minimal impact on unique news output.





CBS and Fox owned stations share helicopters in

multiple markets, including New York, Philadelphia and Boston. WNYW, WCBS and

WPIX also share on the ground in the No. 1 DMA.