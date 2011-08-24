EXCLUSIVE: 'The Wiz' Will Lead Off Bounce TV Programming

New African-American broadcast network Bounce TV plans to come to life by airing Diana Ross and Michael Jackson in The Wiz at noon on September 26.

Further down the road, the network will feature music with Soul Train, comedy with a Richard Pryor tribute and sports with Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association football.

Movies will be a big part of Bounce TV's schedule. After The Wiz, the network will air Sidney Poitier in the drama Raisin in the Sun. In primetime that night, Bounce TV will air Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing. The following night, it will air Lee's School Daze.

On Wednesday Sept. 28, Bounce TV jumps into sports with its first football game from the CIAA, the nation's largest African-American athletic conference, as the top-rated Bulldogs of Bowie St. visit rival Virginia Union.

Among other Bounce TV programming highlights include:

Richard Pryor Week (Oct. 3-7): The legendary comedian stars in a six-pack of his blockbuster movies including: His classic pairings with Gene Wilder in Stir Crazy (Oct. 3), Silver Streak (Oct. 4) and Another You (Oct. 6); The Wiz (Oct. 5); Bingo Long and theTraveling All Stars (Oct. 6) and Bustin' Loose (Oct. 7).

Soul Train: One of the longest-running series in television history rides again as Bounce TV showcases the most popular performers and episodes of the legendary series. It will air weekdays at 6 p.m. ET starting Sept. 26. It will also appear at various times on weekends.

Bounce TV's website (http://bouncetv.com) will have the complete program schedule and local Bounce TV channel locations available beginning Sept. 1.