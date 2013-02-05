Exclusive: Steve Pruett Resigns as CCA CEO

Steve Pruett has resigned as CEO of Communications Corp. of

America (CCA) to focus on a startup station group venture. According to sources

within the company, Pruett announced his departure to staffers late last week;

his last day was Feb. 1.





No successor has been named.





Silver Point Capital is the majority owner of CCA, which

owns or services 25 stations in Louisiana, Texas and Indiana. A rep for Silver

Point did not return a request for comment at presstime.



CCAhired investment banking firm Houlihan Lokey to look into various options forthe broadcast group, including a sale.





Pruett could not be reached for comment. His departure is

not a surprise, as heis focused on launching a group comprising smaller market TV stations. Stationsfrom the likes of Barrington, Cox and even CCA might end up as part of theventure.





Pruett is also the Fox affiliates board chairman, a role he

is expected to continue in.