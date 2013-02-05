Exclusive: Steve Pruett Resigns as CCA CEO
Steve Pruett has resigned as CEO of Communications Corp. of
America (CCA) to focus on a startup station group venture. According to sources
within the company, Pruett announced his departure to staffers late last week;
his last day was Feb. 1.
No successor has been named.
Silver Point Capital is the majority owner of CCA, which
owns or services 25 stations in Louisiana, Texas and Indiana. A rep for Silver
Point did not return a request for comment at presstime.
CCAhired investment banking firm Houlihan Lokey to look into various options forthe broadcast group, including a sale.
Pruett could not be reached for comment. His departure is
not a surprise, as heis focused on launching a group comprising smaller market TV stations. Stationsfrom the likes of Barrington, Cox and even CCA might end up as part of theventure.
Pruett is also the Fox affiliates board chairman, a role he
is expected to continue in.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.