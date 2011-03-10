Exclusive: Richards Promoted to Group VP at Raycom

Don Richards, WWBT Richmond's general manager and Raycom's regional v.p., has been promoted to a group vice president role at Raycom. He starts in the expanded role March 14.

In his current role, Richards has responsibility for WWBT and WUPV in Richmond, WECT and WSFX in Wilmington and WMBF Myrtle Beach. Richards will continue to work from WWBT but will add more station responsibilities, though Raycom did not specify which stations he'll pick up.

Richards began at Raycom in 2008, when Raycom acquired WWBT. It's an NBC affiliate, and a strong market leader in DMA No. 57.

"Join me in congratulating Don on this deserved recognition," said Raycom Executive VP-COO Wayne Daugherty in an internal memo, "and wishing him much success as he assumes a larger role in the Company's station group management structure."

Raycom's group v.p.s include Brad Streit, Jeff Rosser and Leon Long.