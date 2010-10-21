Exclusive: NBC Local Media Sets 'Nonstop' Launch Dates

NBC Local Media is rolling out its Nonstop

multicast channels, adding the 24/7 channels in Philadelphia Oct. 25 and

Washington, D.C. Oct. 27. A Chicago Nonstop channel is set for early November,

while a joint Los Angeles-San Francisco-San Diego channel, called California

Nonstop, will launch in late December or early January.

KXAS Dallas and WTVJ Miami will also debut their

channels around the dawn of the New Year.

The new Nonstops join New York Nonstop, which WNBC

launched in March 2009 and is not Nielsen-rated. Each channel will feature

around eight hours of local programming, as well as franchise programs such as Talk

Stoop and lifestyle shows such as First Look and Open House

from NBC's LX production wing. The channels are expected to grow their local

output over time.

"It's a real effort to increase local programming

in our markets," says Local Media President John Wallace.

The joint California channel will cover the broader

state issues and topics of interest, as opposed to the more hyper-local affairs

tackled on the stations' "Locals Only" Websites. KNBC Los Angeles, KNSD San

Diego and KNTV San Francisco will all contribute to California Nonstop.

WVIT Hartford will be the one NBC O&O not

represented with a Nonstop presence for the near term, though the station will

have such programming on its digital tier eventually.

NBC Local Media President of Local Platforms Greg

Scholl is heading up the Nonstop efforts. He would not say if New York Nonstop

is profitable. "We're pleased with where we are," said Scholl.

The ABC O&Os also feature a lively multicast

strategy, in the form of the Live Well Network, which launched around the same

time as New York Nonstop. Seven of the 10 ABC-owned stations produce shows for

the channel, which focuses on health and lifestyle.

NBC Local Media's "content center" production model

enables the stations to broadcast programming to any number of platforms,

including TV, the Web, and, increasingly, the Nonstop channels. Last month,

Wallace described the content center setup to B&C as a "story-driven production model."

"We look at a story and how that story should live

on the various platforms," he said. "Each platform has a different consumer

requirement. In order for us to satisfy the consumer need across the platforms,

it requires a little bit of customization of that story for the appropriate

platform."