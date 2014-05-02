Exclusive: MGM Launches Digi-Net The Works

MGM is reentering the multicast space with a new offering called The Works.

The Works features primarily news product of both the local and national variety, according to an MGM insider, along with feature films from the MGM library, as well as sports and comedy.

The Works launched in recent weeks on stations owned or operated by Titan Broadcast Management in markets that include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas-Ft Worth. The channel reaches 31% of U.S. households, according to the insider.

MGM would not comment publicly on the new venture. Titan did not return calls for comment at press time.

Titan sold four stations to Sinclair in 2013.

The digi-net space is booming, with the likes of movie channels This TV, which MGM cofounded and distributes, and Movies!, which is a partnership between Fox and Weigel; as well as vintage program nets such as Antenna TV and Me-TV fighting for carriage and for viewers.