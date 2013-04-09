Exclusive: Mark Effron Named VP/News Director at WPIX

WPIX New York has named Mark Effron as VP and news director. He starts at the Tribune-owned CW affiliate April 17.

Effron will fill the void left by Bill Carey, who was WPIX's news director from November 2009-Octobter 2012.

"Mark brings decades of television news management experience and a proven track-record of success. I'm confident that paired with PIX11's talented newsroom staff, Mark will take our newscasts to the next level," said Eric Meyrowitz, WPIX's VP and GM.

Effron joins PIX11 after serving most recently as GM and executive producer of The Takeaway, a joint daily production partnership between WNYC Radio and Public Radio International. He also spent time with MSNBC as VP of news and daytime programming and Post-Newsweek, where was VP of news.

"Mark's expertise, leadership skills and successful record of news expansion and ratings growth make him the perfect fit to lead and revitalize our newsroom in New York," added Larry Wert, President, Tribune Broadcasting.

Despite recent ratings challenges at the station, Effron said he's not been given a specific timetable for a turnaround.