Exclusive: Local TV Puts Stations on Block
Oak Hill Capital Partners has put its Local TV LLC stations
on the block.
Station staffs are being alerted across the Local TV footprint.
The group says the process may take up to a year, and told staffers to go about
their business as usual in the meantime.
Local TV, based in Newport, Ky., did not return a call for
comment at presstime. Three separate sources within the company
confirmed the news.
Local TV owns or operates 21 stations, including
KDVR Denver, WJW Cleveland, WNEP Scranton-Wilkes Barre and KTVI St. Louis. It launched after the
acquisition of the New York Times Company stations in 2007, and added a bunch
from the Fox-owned group a year later.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.