Exclusive: Local TV Puts Stations on Block

Oak Hill Capital Partners has put its Local TV LLC stations

on the block.

Station staffs are being alerted across the Local TV footprint.

The group says the process may take up to a year, and told staffers to go about

their business as usual in the meantime.

Local TV, based in Newport, Ky., did not return a call for

comment at presstime. Three separate sources within the company

confirmed the news.

Local TV owns or operates 21 stations, including

KDVR Denver, WJW Cleveland, WNEP Scranton-Wilkes Barre and KTVI St. Louis. It launched after the

acquisition of the New York Times Company stations in 2007, and added a bunch

from the Fox-owned group a year later.