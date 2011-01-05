Exclusive: KNXV GM Janice Todd Retires

KNXV Phoenix VP/General Manager Janice Todd has retired. Her last day was yesterday, confirms parent company Scripps. She has chosen to spend more time with her family in Tulsa, where her long run at Scripps began in 1985.

Scripps has not named a replacement for its station in DMA No. 12. The company is also searching for a general manager in Cincinnati, where Bill Fee has retired.

Scripps Senior VP of Television Brian Lawlor credits Todd, a 25-year company veteran, with bringing a fresh perspective to local television. "Janice just didn't keep doing it the traditional way," he said. "She kept searching for innovative ways to better serve the community and engage audiences. She's a great innovator and advocate for local television."

Todd took over KNXV, an ABC affiliate, in 2005.