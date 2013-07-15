Exclusive: Key Station Groups Renewing Bounce TV Deals

Less than two years after its launch, African-American

broadcast network Bounce TV has gotten renewals from some of its largest

affiliates.

Bounce TV said it has also been launched in several new

markets, increasing its coverage to 88% of television homes and 70% of the U.S.

New Bounce TV markets include Knoxville, Panama

City, Buffalo, Providence,

Grand Rapids and Youngstown.

The renewals and launches represent 40 markets.

Among the first major station groups renewing affiliation

deals with Bounce TV are Raycom Media, LIN

Television, Belo Corp., and New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson's Louisiana

Media Co.

Most of the new affiliations fun through 2017. Raycom, an

early supporter of Bounce TV, has committed through 2019.

"It's extremely rare in our business that carriage

agreements are renewed and extended this early in a network's life-cycle, but

that is the case here and it is a resounding vote of confidence in Bounce TV,"

said Jeffrey Wolf, Bounce TV executive VP of distribution. "From the

beginning, these major stations and groups believed in our mission and

embraced the promise of the network. Now they will continue to reap benefits

from the enormous value we bring their viewers and their sponsors for years to

come."

Raycom renewed Bounce TV in 26 markets and said it recently

launched the network in Panama City, Fla.,

and will add it in Knoxville, Tenn.

LIN TV renewed Bounce TV

on stations in Indianapolis,

Hartford/New Haven, Conn.; Norfolk,

Va.; Dayton,

Ohio and Mobile,

Ala. /Pensacola,

Fla. It also launched Bounce TV in Buffalo,

N.Y.; Providence,

R.I.; Grand Rapids,

Mich. and Youngstown,

Ohio.

Bounce TV was renewed by Belo in Houston

and in New Orleans by Louisiana

Media.