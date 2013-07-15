Exclusive: Key Station Groups Renewing Bounce TV Deals
Less than two years after its launch, African-American
broadcast network Bounce TV has gotten renewals from some of its largest
affiliates.
Bounce TV said it has also been launched in several new
markets, increasing its coverage to 88% of television homes and 70% of the U.S.
New Bounce TV markets include Knoxville, Panama
City, Buffalo, Providence,
Grand Rapids and Youngstown.
The renewals and launches represent 40 markets.
Among the first major station groups renewing affiliation
deals with Bounce TV are Raycom Media, LIN
Television, Belo Corp., and New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson's Louisiana
Media Co.
Most of the new affiliations fun through 2017. Raycom, an
early supporter of Bounce TV, has committed through 2019.
"It's extremely rare in our business that carriage
agreements are renewed and extended this early in a network's life-cycle, but
that is the case here and it is a resounding vote of confidence in Bounce TV,"
said Jeffrey Wolf, Bounce TV executive VP of distribution. "From the
beginning, these major stations and groups believed in our mission and
embraced the promise of the network. Now they will continue to reap benefits
from the enormous value we bring their viewers and their sponsors for years to
come."
Raycom renewed Bounce TV in 26 markets and said it recently
launched the network in Panama City, Fla.,
and will add it in Knoxville, Tenn.
LIN TV renewed Bounce TV
on stations in Indianapolis,
Hartford/New Haven, Conn.; Norfolk,
Va.; Dayton,
Ohio and Mobile,
Ala. /Pensacola,
Fla. It also launched Bounce TV in Buffalo,
N.Y.; Providence,
R.I.; Grand Rapids,
Mich. and Youngstown,
Ohio.
Bounce TV was renewed by Belo in Houston
and in New Orleans by Louisiana
Media.
