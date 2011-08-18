Trending

Exclusive: GM Nevin Departing KSAZ

Pat Nevin, KSAZ Phoenix vice president and general manager, is leaving the Fox owned station Thursday.

Sources say he is relocating to San Diego, to run KFMB, a CBS affiliate in DMA No. 28. Midwest Television owns the station, a market leader. A call to KFMB was not returned at presstime.

A Fox spokesperson confirms Nevin's departure and says the parting is amicable. A search is underway to replace Nevin.

KSAZ is the market leader in DMA No. 12, according to BIA/Kelsey.