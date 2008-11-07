Exclusive: FX Cancels '30 Days'

FX has decided not to renew 30 Days, its lone remaining unscripted series, the network confirmed Thursday. The series wrapped up its third and final season this past July.



While the decision will leave a void of unscripted shows on the channel, a spokesperson says the network is not shutting down its unscripted development altogether.



Other than 30 Days, the last unscripted program to air on FX was Black. White., which took a black family and a white family, and used professional makeup to have them effectively “switch races.” That show aired on FX in Spring 2006.

30 Days, from Super Size Me creator Morgan Spurlock, would take a person or group of people (occasionally Spurlock himself) and immerse them in a culture or lifestyle which was unfamiliar to them for 30 days. Episodes have focused on life in jail, living on minimum wage and working in a coal mine.



With the imminent departure of The Shield, the success of comedy Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia and an end-date set for Nip/Tuck, the network has been active in developing new scripted shows. FX launched two new scripted series this year, drama Sons of Anarchy and comedy Testees.