Exclusive: Fox Station Owners, Group Heads Convene in Dallas

A year after a Fox affiliates leaders meeting was hastily assembled, the owners and group chiefs again met in Dallas to discuss top issues and concerns. While last year’s assembly was focused on standing together while negotiating affiliate terms with Fox, this year’s meeting, held July 16, was wider in scope, says Jeff Rosser, Fox affiliates board chairman. “It was an opportunity to come together and discuss mutual opportunities,” he says.

Rosser, who chaired the meeting, said 46 people, representing 35 local broadcast companies and 150 stations, attended. He termed it a “huge turnout.”

No Fox network representatives were at the meeting. Rosser said any discussions related to the network are confidential.

The Fox affiliate owners/group heads meeting may continue as an annual thing, said Rosser, if the need to assemble persists.

Last year’s meeting was "to discuss a variety of challenges, issues and opportunities," said Rosser in an email at the time to group leaders, noting "new demands being made by Fox, especially at a time when Fox primetime is down significantly."

Prime is less of a concern these days, thanks to the breakout hit Empire.

The July 16 gathering was “very productive,” he says.