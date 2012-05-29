Exclusive: Fox Owned Stations Partner With AccuWeather

Fox Television Stations (FTS) and AccuWeather are partnering in 11 Fox markets starting this summer, with AccuWeather's content running on air and online at the Fox-owned stations in Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, Detroit, Phoenix, Tampa, Minneapolis, Orlando, Memphis, Austin and Gainesville (Fla.).

Fox said its stations "will offer their local viewers a 24/7 live streaming video weather channel provided by AccuWeather," while jointly produced and branded content will extend across "virtually all of the stations' media platforms," including mobile.

"Weather is one of the most important services our stations provide to their communities and has long been a major focus for FTS," said Ron Stitt, the group's vice president of digital media and internet operations. "This exclusive partnership with AccuWeather, a company who has been extremely effective in pursuing digital platform distribution, notably Connected TVs, will help us take our digital weather products to the next level."

Fox and AccuWeather will not partner in markets where AccuWeather has an existing relationship with other stations, such as New York and Los Angeles, where it partners with ABC.

"This exciting partnership creates the welcome opportunity to make our weather forecasts and information available to an ever-expanding audience," said Dr. Joel. N. Myers, founder and president of AccuWeather.