Exclusive: Fox Owned Stations Grab African-American Digi-Net KIN TV

A number of Fox owned MyNetworkTV stations are partnering on MGM's new digital channel KIN TV, which programs to an African American audience in the 25-54 demo. MyNetworkTV affiliates WWOR New York and KCOP Los Angeles are among the Fox-owned MyNets slated to carry KIN.

MGM is behind KIN TV, which will air movies, documentaries, drama/comedy series and original lifestyle and self-help programs that reflect interests of the African-American community. Lee Gaither, formerly head of programming at TV One, is KIN TV's president and CEO.

MGM declined to comment. A rep from the KIN TV team did not comment at presstime either.

Fox and KIN TV have not announced a launch date. The channel will air on Fox's MyNetworkTV outlets, not its Fox stations. Fox owns 10 MyNets, but has not announced how many will air KIN.

The African American audience is suddenly very much in demand by programmers. Bounce TV launched its digital channel in September, airing on stations owned by Raycom and Gannett, among others, and is getting positive reviews from viewers. In addition to Bounce TV and KIN, Soul of the South is slated to launch in the first quarter, programming to African-Americans in the Southern U.S.

Fox's WWOR and KCOP plan to air both Bounce and KIN on their subchannels -- a significant expression of commitment to these markets' African-American audiences. MGM has had success in the subchannel space, partnering with Weigel on the popular entertainment network This TV.