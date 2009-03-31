EXCLUSIVE: Fox Eyes Wanda Sykes For Saturday Late Night

Fox is planning on launching a new Saturday late night show featuring Wanda Sykes, according to sources with knowledge of the network's plans.



The show is said to be more in the mold of Bill Maher's HBO show than a typical talk show. It will air Saturdays at 11 and will be an hour long.



The network is considering launching the show either this fall or in January, when the network has historically launched many projects so as to capitalize on the promotional power of the American Idol audience.



While the network is not bringing back time period occupant MadTV, the future of Spike Feresten's show is also said to be up in the air. Feresten's show has aired after MadTV at midnight, though it did get a recent trial run at 11.



Fox is limiting its late night presence to Saturday nights, but network execs have said they would like to re-launch a weeknight late night show if the right talent was found. They have also said they like the strategy of cultivating new late night shows on Saturdays.