Exclusive: 'Dancing's' Harris To Join 'Insider'

Samantha Harris, co-host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and a correspondent for E! News, is joining CBS Television Distribution’s The Insider as a correspondent and substitute anchor, according to sources.



Harris will first appear on the syndicated magazine on Monday, Jan. 5.



Harris joins Lara Spencer, who moved to Los Angeles to become the show’s sole host in September, and correspondent Victoria Recano at the show’s new high-definition studios in Radford, Calif.



Harris also has worked as a special correspondent on ABC’s Good Morning America and was the weekend co-host and correspondent for Warner Bros.’ Extra, serving as the anchor of the show’s Las Vegas bureau.



Her other hosting credits include Fox’s The Next Joe Millionaire in 2003, and AMC Access, a show produced by NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood for AMC. She also was a guest co-host on ABC’s The View.



The singer, dancer, host and actress has been featured in Muscle & Fitness Hers, Maxim, Self and Shape Magazines