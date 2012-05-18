Exclusive: Cornelius Takes Over CBS Affiliates Board

Chris Cornelius, Barrington Broadcasting president, was christened the new chairman of the CBS affiliates board at its meeting in New York on May 17. It's a one year term.

Wayne Daugherty, Raycom's COO, moves from chairman to chairman emeritus. He called his two-year stint atop the board more work than he'd imagined, but "quality time" nonetheless.

"It was a good experience," Daugherty said. "I worked with good people. The CBS people are good folks, and the board is exceptional."

Diana Wilkin, president of affiliate relations at CBS, credited Daugherty for being a "tremendous partner" to the network. "During his tenure we have successfully navigated countless issues together," she said in a statement. "We thank him for his tireless commitment to fostering a positive partnership and we look forward to having an equally successful relationship with Chris when he takes over."

Cornelius is traveling and could not be reached for comment. He and James Yager founded Barrington in 2003. Barrington's CBS holdings include WTVH Syracuse and KRCG in Columbia, Missouri.

Daugherty said the new CBS slate, presented in New York May 16, looks strong. "I'm very pleased we only have to put four new shows on the roster," he said. "CBS is operating from a position of strength, and the shows we saw feel good."