Exclusive: Communications Corp. of America Puts Stations on Block

Communications Corp. of America (CCA) has put its TV

stations up for sale, according to two sources with knowledge of the group's

plans. CCA owns or operates 25 stations, in Texas, Louisiana and Evansville,

Ind. Those include Fox affiliates in Shreveport, Waco and Evansville.





Steve Pruett is the CCA chief executive officer, as well as

chairman of the Fox affiliates board. He had no comment on CCA's plans.





Silver Point Capital of Greenwich, Conn., is the majority

owner of CCA, which is based in Lafayette, La. Silver Point, through a representative,

declined comment.





CCA joins a number of station groups looking into potential

divestments, including FisherCommunications and Barrington Broadcasting. After the rich revenues brought

on by the 2012 election season, several groups are considering cashing out -- especially

those owned by private equity concerns.





CCA has hired investment banking firm Houlihan Lokey to

assist in the exploration of options. Houlihan Lokey did not return a call for

comment.