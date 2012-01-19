Exclusive: Charles Barkley Said to Be On Board With New Multicast Channel

It will be a challenge for the various planned, African American targeted networks, including Kin TV and Soul of the South, to stand out in the crowded multicast fold. But Kin TV looks to have a big name on board in former NBA star Charles Barkley.

Barkley is said to be a significant investor in the multicast channel, which is slated for spring launch, as well as having a major say in programming decisions.

Barkley could not be reached for comment at presstime. His management team was reluctant to discuss Barkley's involvement until the particulars of the deal were ironed out, but sounded confident that all would come together in the coming days.

Kin TV and Soul of the South look to compete with Bounce TV for African American viewers this year. Kin TV is spearheaded by Lee Gaither, who says his friendship with Barkley dates back to their undergrad days at Auburn.

Gaither, formerly the executive VP of programming at TV One, described Barkley's involvement as co-founder, investor and "active participant" in editorial decisions.

Known as the Round Mound of Rebound for his prowess under the hoop, Barkley is an NBA Hall of Famer and an analyst on TNT's Inside the NBA program.