Exclusive: Bounce TV Set to Launch Sitcom

Bounce TV, the new African American broadcast network, plans

to launch its first-ever original show, a scripted situation comedy called Family Time, on June 18.

The series was created by Bentley Kyle Evans, who worked on The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin and Love That Girl, and is being produced by Evans and Trenten Gumbs.

The series was developed independently and it was acquired

by Bounce TV, which said it was ahead of schedule in adding original

programming to its lineup.

"Bounce TV's original series development has been

accelerated by the network's skyrocketing distribution growth," Jonathan Katz, COO

of Bounce TV, said. "Family Time is the perfect way to launch

Bounce TV's originals, as Bentley Kyle Evans and Trenten Gumbs boast an amazing

track record producing successful series for Fox, The WB and others and they've

developed an irreverent sitcom in Family

Time that addresses contemporary issues in a way that all parents can

relate."

Family Time is

about the Stallworths, a working-class African-American family that jumps into

the middle class after buying a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. The show

stars Omar Gooding and Angell Conwell as the parents and Jayla Calhoun and

Bentley Kyle Evans Jr. as their kids.

"Bounce TV is fast becoming a major entertainment force in

the African-American community and I'm honored to have Family Time become Bounce TV's first-ever original series," said writer-producer

Evans.

"Family Time is

truly unique in today's television landscape as programming focused on the

African American family is virtually nonexistent at the other broadcast

networks," said Gumbs.

Bounce TV launched last September and is available in about

75% of African-American households.