Exclusive: Bounce TV Set to Launch Sitcom
Bounce TV, the new African American broadcast network, plans
to launch its first-ever original show, a scripted situation comedy called Family Time, on June 18.
The series was created by Bentley Kyle Evans, who worked on The Jamie Foxx Show, Martin and Love That Girl, and is being produced by Evans and Trenten Gumbs.
The series was developed independently and it was acquired
by Bounce TV, which said it was ahead of schedule in adding original
programming to its lineup.
"Bounce TV's original series development has been
accelerated by the network's skyrocketing distribution growth," Jonathan Katz, COO
of Bounce TV, said. "Family Time is the perfect way to launch
Bounce TV's originals, as Bentley Kyle Evans and Trenten Gumbs boast an amazing
track record producing successful series for Fox, The WB and others and they've
developed an irreverent sitcom in Family
Time that addresses contemporary issues in a way that all parents can
relate."
Family Time is
about the Stallworths, a working-class African-American family that jumps into
the middle class after buying a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. The show
stars Omar Gooding and Angell Conwell as the parents and Jayla Calhoun and
Bentley Kyle Evans Jr. as their kids.
"Bounce TV is fast becoming a major entertainment force in
the African-American community and I'm honored to have Family Time become Bounce TV's first-ever original series," said writer-producer
Evans.
"Family Time is
truly unique in today's television landscape as programming focused on the
African American family is virtually nonexistent at the other broadcast
networks," said Gumbs.
Bounce TV launched last September and is available in about
75% of African-American households.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.