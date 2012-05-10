Exclusive: Bounce TV Lines Up Second Comedy
New African-American broadcast network Bounce TV is teaming
with the creators of the hit film Think Like
a Man to launch a second original comedy series.
Bounce plans to debut Uptown
Comic, a half-hour series featuring standup performances and skits, on June
18 at 8:30 p.m. ET, following its new original sitcom Family Time. Uptown Comic
is produced by Rainforest Films, founded by Rob Hardy and Will Packer, who will
be executive producers.
"We envision Uptown
Comic combining the best elements of Def
Comedy Jam and In Living Color,"
said Packer, producer with Hardy of the movies Stomp the Yard, Obsessed
and Takers, as well as Think Like a Man. "We think the series
is a great jumping-off point as we develop and produce more content for Bounce
TV."
Hardy and Packer were part of the original executive
leadership team for Bounce TV, which launched in September.
"Uptown Comic is
just the beginning. We have many ideas in development for Bounce TV's original
programming," added Hardy. "The network's programming is very quickly growing
into appointment viewing for the African-American community. Will and I are
truly excited to have a national television outlet for our creative vision and
ideas."
Uptown Comic is
being hosted by actor and comedian Joe Torry, known from Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam. The series is in
production in front of a live studio audience at the Uptown Comedy Corner in
Atlanta. Uptown Comic plans to
feature some of the hottest up-and-coming comics in the country, the network
says.
"Uptown Comic is a
fresh new showcase for the next generation of break-out stars, perfectly
pairing with Family Time to build
Monday nights as an original programming destination for Bounce TV," Jonathan
Katz, chief operating officer of Bounce TV said in a statement. "The speed of
Bounce TV's historic growth is only accelerated by the addition of more
demo-specific original programming that entertains our viewers while driving
value for our affiliates and advertising partners."
Bounce TV launched in September and is carried on the
digital signal of local broadcasters. It is already available in 75% of
African-American households and 60 million homes.
