Exclusive: Bounce TV Lines Up Second Comedy

New African-American broadcast network Bounce TV is teaming

with the creators of the hit film Think Like

a Man to launch a second original comedy series.

Bounce plans to debut Uptown

Comic, a half-hour series featuring standup performances and skits, on June

18 at 8:30 p.m. ET, following its new original sitcom Family Time. Uptown Comic

is produced by Rainforest Films, founded by Rob Hardy and Will Packer, who will

be executive producers.

"We envision Uptown

Comic combining the best elements of Def

Comedy Jam and In Living Color,"

said Packer, producer with Hardy of the movies Stomp the Yard, Obsessed

and Takers, as well as Think Like a Man. "We think the series

is a great jumping-off point as we develop and produce more content for Bounce

TV."

Hardy and Packer were part of the original executive

leadership team for Bounce TV, which launched in September.

"Uptown Comic is

just the beginning. We have many ideas in development for Bounce TV's original

programming," added Hardy. "The network's programming is very quickly growing

into appointment viewing for the African-American community. Will and I are

truly excited to have a national television outlet for our creative vision and

ideas."

Uptown Comic is

being hosted by actor and comedian Joe Torry, known from Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam. The series is in

production in front of a live studio audience at the Uptown Comedy Corner in

Atlanta. Uptown Comic plans to

feature some of the hottest up-and-coming comics in the country, the network

says.

"Uptown Comic is a

fresh new showcase for the next generation of break-out stars, perfectly

pairing with Family Time to build

Monday nights as an original programming destination for Bounce TV," Jonathan

Katz, chief operating officer of Bounce TV said in a statement. "The speed of

Bounce TV's historic growth is only accelerated by the addition of more

demo-specific original programming that entertains our viewers while driving

value for our affiliates and advertising partners."

Bounce TV launched in September and is carried on the

digital signal of local broadcasters. It is already available in 75% of

African-American households and 60 million homes.