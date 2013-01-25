Exclusive: Bill Fine Named TVB Chairman

Bill Fine, president and general manager of Hearst

Television's WCVB Boston, is the new chairman of the local television trade

association TVB. He succeeds Dave Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting,

whose tenure ended at the close of 2012. It's an elected position and a two-year

term.

Fine has been involved with TVB for over two decades,

including a stint as sales advisory committee chairman and other leadership

roles. He's on the ABC affiliates board and is past chair and current director on the Massachusetts Broadcasting Association board, among other industry roles.

"I've never not stayed connected to TVB," he says.

"I feel the TVB offers great value to its members, and can offer great

value to the non-members we are reaching out to as well."

Participation in industry boards is a core value at Hearst

TV. Jordan Wertlieb, executive VP of the group, is chairman of the NBC

affiliates board. David Barrett, president and CEO, was a fixture on the NAB

board.

The TVB is focused on increasing revenue for its member TV

stations. Steve Lanzano, TVB president and CEO, said the association has three

primary missions: business development, advocacy and research/measurement. All

three are particularly vital for members in this non-election, non-Olympics

year.

Lanzano is bullish on local television's prospects amidst

the increased challenges for viewer attention, and marketers' ad dollars, from

the various digital platforms. "Despite all the shiny new objects out

there, it all comes back to television," he says. "Television is

still the only medium that provides the kind of scale advertisers need."

On the measurement front, Lanzano and Fine are petitioning

advertisers to include more live-plus-same day and live-plus-three ratings in

their negotiations with local TV. "We are making sure to get across the

notion that 'live is dead,'" says Fine of traditional audience

measurement. "It's no longer the way people watch television. The number

of people we reach is much greater than what we get credit for."

The recent presidential election, during which the TVB guys

say 80-85% of the political buys went to broadcast TV, as opposed to cable, offered

considerable evidence, they believe, of the medium's effectiveness in reaching

consumers. "I'm biased [about local broadcast]," says Fine. "But

I'm biased with absolute merit."