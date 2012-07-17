Exclusive: Barhorst Takes Over Sinclair's Dayton Stations

Lisa Barhorst, VP and GM at LIN Media's WDTN-WBDT Dayton (Ohio), has been named GM at WKEF-WRGT Dayton.

Sinclair owns WKEF and manages Cunningham's WRGT in DMA No. 63. She starts there August 6 and succeeds Dean Ditmer. Barhorst's last day at the LIN stations was July 13.

Ditmer is currently the director of sales at KUSA Denver.

Barhorst came up on the sales side at WWHO Columbus before shifting to the LIN stations in Dayton.